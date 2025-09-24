NJ PBS shutting down in 2026 after public television funding cuts

NJ PBS is shutting down. For the past 14 years, NJ PBS has been run by WNET, channel 13 in New York, which is licensed by New Jersey.

"The recent cuts by the federal government and New Jersey state government have been very significant. Regrettably, WNET has been unable to reach an agreement with the New Jersey Public Broadcasting Authority to extend the management of New Jersey's public television network beyond the expiration date of June 30, 2026," NJ PBS said in a statement. "WNET is committed to supporting the state through this transition and looks forward to collaborating with New Jersey–based institutions interested in operating a public television network."

Sen. Cory Booker responded on social media.

"The closure of New Jersey PBS is a loss for all of us who live here. Their programming benefits all New Jerseyans young and old," Booker wrote. "I'll continue to stand up to the attacks on public broadcasting and support local networks in Jersey and across the country."

The move follows President Trump signing legislation in July clawing back $9 billion in foreign aid and public broadcasting funding. The move impacted some 330 PBS and 246 NPR stations across the country.