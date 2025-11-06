Trees down across Tri-State after wind advisory overnight

Windy conditions took down trees around New York City and New Jersey overnight. The wind advisory for the area has expired, but it's still breezy and cool this morning.

One tree was blown over and hit the power lines in Queens. Limbs of another fell onto cars and blocked the street on the Upper West Side.

Another tree crashed into a multi-family home in Ridgefield, New Jersey, taking out a chunk of a brick wall and exposing the interior of a second story room.

Neighbor says it felt like an earthquake

A tree crashed into a multi-family home in Ridgefield, New Jersey while the Garden State was under a wind advisory. CBS News New York

Neighbors said they heard a loud thud around 1:30 a.m. on Bruce Street, while all of New Jersey was under a wind advisory with gusts reported stronger than 40 miles per hour.

A woman who lives in the building said the ground shook so violently, at first, she thought it was an earthquake, looked online to see if there were reports of one, couldn't find anything and then went back to sleep. She came outside hours later to walk her dog and realized what happened.

"I texted my neighbors - I'm close with them down here. I haven't gotten a response, but I think they're OK, I didn't see that it hit them -- it didn't hit them directly," said neighbor Marissa Blanco. "I mean, these winds, these trees, got to be careful."

While it appeared most of the branches and trunk fell in the direction of the road, there was still noticeable damage to the building. One branch shattered the rear window of a car.

First responders taped off the apartment complex, and two of the units closest to the tree were evacuated.

Wind advisory expired overnight

First Alert Weather forecast for Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. CBS News New York

Today starts off brisk, with wind chills making it feel like the 30s and 40s, especially north and west of the city. This afternoon stays mostly sunny, but blustery, with highs only reaching the low 50s — about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than yesterday.

You'll want to bundle up tonight, as it could be the coldest night of the season so far in the city, with lows near 40°. Suburbs will dip into the 30s, and some distant spots could even flirt with the 20s. A Frost Advisory has also been issued across our suburbs, so do be mindful of those plants before you turn in.

Frost Advisory for Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. CBS News New York

Tomorrow will be a touch milder under partly to mostly cloudy skies, with highs in the upper 50s. But don't get too comfortable — showers move in tomorrow night.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday starts with early showers, but clears up nicely by afternoon. Expect highs in the mid 60s. Sunday, however, looks soggy again, with showers likely and highs around 60°.