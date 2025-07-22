Watch CBS News
N.J. police dispatcher, retired detective and correctional officer arrested in drug bust, prosecutors say

By
Renee Anderson
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Renee Anderson is a digital producer at CBS New York, where she covers breaking news and other local stories. Before joining the team in 2016, Renee worked at WMUR-TV.
A New Jersey police dispatcher, a retired detective and a correctional officer are all facing charges in a large-scale drug investigation, prosecutors announced Monday. 

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said Ileana Hernandez, 56, Thomas Mannion, 60, and Marquis Santiago, 33, were arrested last week, along with four other suspects. 

Hernandez is a dispatcher with the West New York Police Department, Mannion is a retired detective of the department and Santiago is a correctional officer with the county, prosecutors said. 

They're accused of taking part in a drug operation, allegedly led by Alfredo Diaz, of Union City. 

More than 4 kilos of cocaine found at production facility, prosecutors say

Prosecutors say they searched multiple locations on July 17 and discovered a narcotics production facility. 

They say they seized more than 4 kilograms of suspected cocaine, worth a street value of over $150,000, as well as two handguns, seven vehicles and more than $70,000 in cash. 

Hernandez was charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, along with official misconduct. Mannion was also charged with conspiracy to distribute, and Santiago was charged with conspiracy to possess a controlled substance. 

Diaz, meanwhile, was charged with leading a narcotics network and a slew of other offenses. 

Three others -- Edwin Martinez, Daniel Diaz and Cristian Cortez -- were also charged in the case. 

Three of the suspects face possession with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school. 

Prosecutors did not provide any further details on the workings of the alleged operation. 

