Jets legend Nick Mangold mourned by teammates, fans at New Jersey wake

Nick Mangold's family, friends and former New York Jets teammates celebrated his life and legacy at a wake for the legendary center, who died from complications of kidney disease on Oct. 25.

Mangold, 41, was a big presence on the field and off, and at St. Vincent Martyr Church in Madison, New Jersey, where he was a parishioner and volunteer.

"He was the heart and soul of the Jets"

The long line of mourners at the church Monday included former players, friends, fans and others from the community.

"Just a great kid. Like a little brother to me. Really enjoyed my time with Nick. It was obvious early on he was going to be a special player. He had the physical maturity, the mental maturity, the football IQ," Pete Kendall, another former Jet, said.

"We always talked about him running for office because he had such a way with people and always wanted to do good for people," Hope Township Mayor Timothy McDonough, said.

"He was the heart and soul of the Jets. He knew how to make the team go," Greg Packer, a Jets fan, said.

Center Nick Mangold #74 of the New York Jets looks on from the sideline during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on October 9, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. George Gojkovich / Getty Images

Mangold, the Jets' 2006 first-round pick from Ohio State, was widely regarded as one of the best centers in the NFL when he played. He earned multiple Pro Bowl selections during his 11-year career before he retired in 2018.

He had been undergoing dialysis treatments since the spring and days before his death posted on social media, "In 2006, I was diagnosed with a genetic defect that has led to chronic kidney disease ... I'm undergoing dialysis as we look for a kidney transplant. I always knew this day would come, but I thought I would have more time."

He was married to his high school sweetheart, Jennifer. They have four children.

"Very kind and generous in his words"

Mangold also coached a Delbarton in Morris County before he died.

"He was a quiet guy, but very kind and generous in his words, and he was very smart," one student said.

"He always coached very truthfully, but also was just a very genuine person, just always there to support everyone and better the whole team," another student said.

Mangold's funeral will be held at the church on Tuesday. It is reserved for invited family and friends, but there will be a livestream of the Mass.