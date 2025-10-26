Nick Mangold, legendary New York Jets center, dies from kidney disease at 41, team announces

Nick Mangold, a legendary player in the history of the New York Jets, has died suddenly from complications of kidney disease, the team announced Sunday.

The news come two weeks after Mangold revealed he was undergoing dialysis and looking for a kidney donor. He was 41.

Mangold said in a letter to the Jets community that he was diagnosed with a genetic defect in 2006, which led to his chronic kidney disease. The letter said he had been going through a "tough stretch" recently.

A seven-time NFL Pro-Bowler, Mangold played his entire career with New York from 2006-2016. He was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor in 2022 as one of the greatest centers of all time.

"Nick was more than a legendary center. He was the heartbeat of our offensive line for a decade and a beloved teammate whose leadership and toughness defined an era of Jets football," Jets owner Woody Johnson said in a statement on the team's website. "Off the field, Nick's wit, warmth, and unwavering loyalty made him a cherished member of our extended Jets family."

Former New York Jets player Nick Mangold speaks as he is inducted into the Jets Ring of Honor during halftime of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on September 25, 2022. Sarah Stier / Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey

The Jets drafted Mangold out of Ohio State with the 29th overall pick in 2006. He started 171 games over his 11 seasons, including seven in the playoffs.

Mangold is eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026. The team said a list of 52 players, including Mangold, will be narrowed down over the coming months as up to eight new members are selected. The Hall of Fame inductees will be announced the day before Super Bowl LX.