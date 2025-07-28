Shootout in Newark as U.S. marshals try to arrest fugitive in attempted murder case

Shootout in Newark as U.S. marshals seek fugitive, officials say

A fugitive opened fire on U.S. marshals who tried to arrest him at a home in New Jersey on Monday, officials said.

The suspect, a man wanted in an attempted murder case, was shot by Newark police during an hours-long standoff after he barricaded himself inside a home and began shooting at officers.

Suspect was barricaded in home with woman and baby

Police said officers responded to Irvine Turner Boulevard at around 11 a.m. to assist U.S. marshals in arresting a man wanted for an attempted murder in Hillside.

Neighbors said they saw the suspect barricade himself inside the home with a woman and child before the shootout started.

"It was a wild shootout. They were shooting crazy," one woman said.

"All of this started pulling up immediately, quick, fast," Tommy Easterling said. "The next thing you hear is pow, pow, pow, pow, while they're firing at the house, so, all the officers running up and down the street."

"By God's grace, nobody was injured"

U.S. marshals said the suspect fired first at police and officers returned fire. The suspect was shot by officers and taken into custody sometime after 3 p.m., police said.

"He's no longer a threat to the public at this time," Mayor Ras Baraka said. "By God's grace, nobody was injured, nobody was hurt, nobody was hit."

The suspect was hospitalized in unknown condition, U.S. marshals said.

"They got the baby and the mother out the house"

The woman and her newborn were taken to the hospital, but were not injured, the woman's stepfather told CBS News New York.

"Scary, because we don't know if anything happened to her or the baby," Kenneth Brown said. "They said they didn't get hurt."

"He passed the baby out and they put him in the back of a cop car and they got the baby and the mother out the house," another witness said.

New Jersey State Police will take over the investigation, Newark police said.