Some 41,000 Newark, N.J. students head back to school: "I want to get all A's"

More than 41,000 students are heading back to class across Newark, New Jersey, Tuesday following 11 weeks of summer vacation.

Cellphones are no longer allowed in the classroom, hopefully cutting back on some of the distractions.

It's also the first day of year seven of the district's 10-year plan to transform the system.

Enrollment is up, and graduation rates are nearly 90%. Chronic absenteeism has dropped more than 40% since Newark launched its 10-year transformation plan.

"Year seven of the strategic plan is super critical. It focuses on the next three years and the decade after," Superintendent Roger Leon said.

The push is also getting more academically challenging this year, with more writing, more public speaking, and more advanced classes for high schoolers.

Students were excited to be back at Elliott Street Elementary, and ambitions are already high among its 830 students.

"I want to get all A's on my report card," a fourth grader named Ava said.

Elliott Street Elementary Principal Marissa Falcon says a big focus is making sure second graders are prepared for third grade.

"It's a big jump to go from the early literacy grade to then have to take this big, important test," Falcon said.

The district is still building, with 12 new schools in six years. This year, the New Media High School is adding another career-focused pathway for students while more movie studios are moving into the area.

"We know that Lionsgate and studios are opening in the South Ward," Leon said. "We will teach students how to become camera people, producers, directors."