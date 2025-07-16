Watch CBS News
Local News

Multiple people stabbed on Newark Light Rail train, police say

By
Renee Anderson
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Renee Anderson is a digital producer at CBS New York, where she covers breaking news and other local stories. Before joining the team in 2016, Renee worked at WMUR-TV.
Read Full Bio
Renee Anderson

/ CBS New York

3 people stabbed on Newark Light Rail trail overnight
3 people stabbed on Newark Light Rail trail overnight 00:29

New Jersey Transit Police say multiple people were stabbed on board a Newark Light Rail train overnight. 

It happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday between the Norfolk Street and Orange Street stations. 

Police said a man "assaulted several others with a knife." He was arrested at the Orange Street station. 

The man and three adult victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. 

There was no word on what led up to the stabbing. 

Newark Light Rail service is operating Wednesday morning, but trains are bypassing the Orange Street station. 

Renee Anderson

Renee Anderson is a digital producer at CBS New York, where she covers breaking news and other local stories. Before joining the team in 2016, Renee worked at WMUR-TV.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.