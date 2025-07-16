Multiple people stabbed on Newark Light Rail train, police say

New Jersey Transit Police say multiple people were stabbed on board a Newark Light Rail train overnight.

It happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday between the Norfolk Street and Orange Street stations.

Police said a man "assaulted several others with a knife." He was arrested at the Orange Street station.

The man and three adult victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

There was no word on what led up to the stabbing.

Newark Light Rail service is operating Wednesday morning, but trains are bypassing the Orange Street station.