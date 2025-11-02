Newark Liberty Airport experiences more extensive delays and ground stops

As air traffic controllers enter a second week of not getting paid due to the government shutdown, the impact is being felt by travelers, especially at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Officials there said a staffing shortage was to blame for delays Sunday of up to three hours and a ground stoppage.

Air traffic controllers are essential workers

A new CBS News/YouGov poll shows the effects of the government shutdown on transportation and air travel have increased concerns among Americans over the last month. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says some controllers are calling out because they need second jobs to feed their families.

"I'm clearly asking them, come to work. It is your job to come to work and eventually you will be paid," Duffy said.

On "Face the Nation" on Sunday, Duffy was asked if the Trump administration would find alternative ways to fund air traffic controllers as they are essential workers.

"We're looking for pots of money to pay essential workers, but there's really strict rules around what money we can use and how we can use it," Duffy said.

He was also asked whether the air traffic controller shortage has anything to do with a Friday incident at LaGuardia Airport, when one United plane clipped another. Duffy said it is usually pilot error, but the department is looking to see what directive was given by the air traffic controller.

Duffy said the shutdown is impacting airports nationwide, and added, "It's only going to get worse." He said flights will be cancelled if it becomes a safety issue.

"'Sorry for the delay'"

The word "Delayed" lit up the boards at Newark Liberty's Terminal B on Sunday. Sleepy and bored travelers lined the hallways.

"The first thing we heard is that it was delayed four hours, and then today we got a message that it has been delayed another hour," Los Angeles resident Cooper Olson said.

"I was expecting it. There's not much we as passengers can do, so, and the flight attendant was really nice about it: 'Sorry for the delay,'" added Mimi Holcomb of San Diego.

The New York City Department of Emergency Management warned travelers on X that Newark was under a "ground delay program" because of staffing shortages in the control tower. It explained at one point arrivals were limited to 20 planes per hour.

Deborah Johnson's afternoon flight to Charleston, South Carolina, was cancelled.

"I am rebooked for a flight that leaves at 5:45 tomorrow morning and I'm not happy at all," Johnson said. "Actually, I'm going to go before TSA closes up for the night at 10:30. I think I'll go towards my gate and kind of exhale over there."

"They seem to find a way to get Army troops paid"

Many of those travelers at Newark Liberty said they are looking to avoid flying until the shutdown ends.

"The solution seems simple enough, and no one's doing anything, but I certainly hope that they find a way. They seem to find a way to get Army troops paid," Olson said. "Hopefully, the air control air traffic controllers can be on that list, because everybody needs [them]. I need them. Please don't quit today."

"I can't be mad at people who don't want to work for free," Johnson said. "Right about now, I'm thinking about getting the car tuned up and getting back on the road again. Right? I've had enough," Johnson said.