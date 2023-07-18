Newark issues warning about police impersonators threatening vulnerable residents with eviction

NEWARK, N.J. -- Newark is warning of a new scam in which police impersonators are approaching residents and threatening them with eviction.

On Tuesday, CBS 2 investigative reporter Tim McNicholas spoke with a deputy mayor at City Hall who said detectives are investigating reports of police impersonators demanding money and threatening to lock tenants out of their apartments.

More than a dozen people across all five wards of Newark have reported encounters over the last few months that the city believes are related to this ruse.

Some of them say a man identified himself as an Officer Exon and said he's with the constable's office.

But in Newark, no such office exists.

Officials are concerned the suspects are targeting people who are already financially vulnerable.

When asked how it make her feel to know this is happening, Deputy Mayor of Economics and Housing Development Allison Ladd said, "It's without words, really. All of our residents are so important to our city, and after something as terrible as a worldwide pandemic, this is the last thing we want to happen to our residents. They're already vulnerable. They're already in a space of not becoming homeless."

The deputy said there appears to be at least two people impersonating officers, adding it appears at least one of them was wearing a uniform and has some type of badge.

Mayor Ras Baraka's Office says if you are being offered money to move or an illegal eviction is being attempted or something seems suspicious, you should call the police.

The city is reminding people an eviction must be carried out by a special civil part officer of the Superior Court.