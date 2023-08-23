Newark Fire Captains Augusto Acabou and Wayne Brooks Jr. honored at American Dream mall

NEWARK, N.J. -- Fallen Newark Fire Captains Augusto Acabou and Wayne Brooks Jr. were honored Wednesday in a ceremony at the American Dream mall.

The mall hosted its Heroes of the Dream award ceremony, highlighting the men who died in the line of duty battling last month's Port Newark cargo ship fire.

Wednesday's ceremony also honored three New Jersey state troopers who saved two Clifton firefighters during a boat rescue on the Passaic River.