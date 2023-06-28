Watch video of Passaic River rescue as New Jersey State Police use helicopter to recover Clifton firefighters

GARFIELD, N.J. -- A dramatic water rescue unfolded in real time Wednesday afternoon in the Passaic River in Garfield, and CBS New York brought it to you live on television and online.

A New Jersey State Police helicopter crew sent down a team to rescue two people stranded on a Clifton Fire Department boat stuck near the Passaic River Falls on Wednesday afternoon.

Both firefighters were safely recovered, although it took several attempts to reach the second firefighter.

We're told the fire department boat was responding to another boat stuck at the top of the falls.

Officials say the rescue workers saved two contractors who were cutting trees along the riverbank when their boat stalled, but after the rescue, the Clifton Fire Department boat went over the falls.

"It's thrilling, but not so much for the poor guys that are in the river," one witness said. "The second guy, for him, he's standing out there stranded and waiting for them to try to pick him up. But all's well ends well."

"The second one, oh my god, that was scary. That was really scary. I was worried about the guy on the boat and the guy coming down, you know," another witness said.

We're told no one was hurt.