"Everybody did what the hell they were supposed to do": Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka discusses deadly cargo ship fire

NEWARK, N.J. -- Newark's mayor and fire chief on Wednesday spoke about the investigation into the cargo ship fire that killed two Newark fire captains.

The update came after a graduation ceremony for firefighters from Newark and several other neighboring communities.

Mayor Ras J. Baraka responded to questions about training for the cargo ship fire on July 5 at Port Newark that killed fire captains Augusto Acabou and Wayne Brooks Jr.

"Those men didn't die because we didn't have enough trucks, that's just not true. Those men didn't die because there was not enough personnel there, that's just not true. Those men didn't die because people were cowardly or they didn't act the way they should act. Everybody did what the hell they were supposed to do based on their training," Baraka said. "There's probably things we could have done better, absolutely. Absolutely."

The mayor says he has met with Port Authority since the cargo ship fire to discuss ways to be more proactive in the future.