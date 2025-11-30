Fire breaks out at building collapse in Newark, New Jersey

A fire broke out at the site of a building collapse Sunday in Newark, New Jersey, leaving dozens of people out in the cold.

The Newark Fire Department has been on the scene by 14th Street and 14th Avenue, just past Rica Beatty Jenkins Plaza, for hours Sunday morning.

At least three buildings appeared to be affected. One appeared to be a residential home, another appeared to be a vacant home, and the third was an apartment building.

Neighbors said the building that collapsed was vacant, but the fire department has not yet confirmed that.

According to the Red Cross, at least 50 people were impacted by the fire.

The City of Newark was providing buses for displaced families to stay and meet with Red Cross officials.

This is a developing story. Please check for updates.