Death of 2-year-old boy under investigation in Newark, New Jersey

New Jersey authorities are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy in Newark.

Police were called Saturday to a building on Elizabeth Avenue after getting a report that a child fell from a 20th floor window, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene, according to investigators.

The incident is under investigation and no additional details are available at this time, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office Tips Line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. All calls will remain confidential.

