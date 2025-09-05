Newark, N.J. animal shelter dogs face grim deadline to find forever homes

Time is running out for dogs at an animal shelter in Newark, New Jersey.

Associated Humane Societies is pleading to those who want a new pet to come forward because it is well over capacity and some dogs may have to be put down if they're not adopted soon.

The shelter posted about several dogs on social media, like Henry, Thalia, Trooper, Peppa, Zeus and Pez, that do not quality to be fostered and need forever homes by Tuesday. The shelter could be forced to put them down because other shelters do not have room for them either.

"This is an unfortunate decision that no one here at AHS wants to make," Olivia Gonzales of AHS Newark said.

The reasons vary as to why some dogs are on the priority list to leave the shelter as soon as possible. It could be because they've been at the shelter for too long or for behavioral issues that would require a more patient owner.

AHS can hold 125 dogs, but it now has nearly 200 that need homes. The shelter is receiving 8-10 stray or surrendered dogs per day.

Other shelters across the United States have the same issue for a list of reasons.

"One would be financial. Two would be an overwhelming lack of pet-friendly housing. Three is poor access to affordable vet care," Gonzales said.

"Just in the past 20-30 minutes, we had three animal control trucks pull up and drop off dogs," Erica Pancone of AHS Newark said.

Igor and Sally, dogs originally on the list to be put down, were able to find loving homes.

Frank and Melissa Alansky adopted Sally.

"They love that you've rescued them. They just know," Frank Alansky said.

"All these dogs would love you for rescuing them for all the rest of their days," Melissa Alansky said.

The shelter is also offering a $500 stipend to rescue partners who save the dogs on the list by the Sept. 9 deadline.