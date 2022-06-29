Port Authority, TSA report disturbing increase in guns found at Newark airport security checkpoints

TSA: More guns, ammunition found at Newark Airport

TSA: More guns, ammunition found at Newark Airport

TSA: More guns, ammunition found at Newark Airport

NEWARK, N.J. -- The Port Authority and TSA report a disturbing increase in guns found at airport security checkpoints.

So far this year, nine guns have already been found at Newark Liberty International Airport.

That number is compared to 12 weapons found in all of 2021.

The TSA says 80% of the firearms were loaded.