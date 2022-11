Abandoned gas station catches fire in Newark, New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J. -- An abandoned gas station in Newark went up in flames Saturday night.

Video shows smoke and fire shooting into the sky.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Springfield Avenue.

Firefighters were able to bring the flames under control by 7:30 p.m.

No one was hurt.