Cam Schlittler shines on the mound, Yankees give him plenty of support in rout of Nationals

Ben Rice hit the longest homer of his career, Cody Bellinger had three RBIs and rookie Cam Schlittler worked six scoreless innings as the New York Yankees beat the Washington Nationals 10-5 Monday night.

Bellinger opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly off Brad Lord (4-7) in the first before Rice hit a 435-foot homer to right in the third. The Yankees chased Lord with a five-run outburst in the fifth when Aaron Judge hit an RBI double, Bellinger added a two-run single and Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a two-run homer.

The homer was Chisholm's third in two games and his career-high 25th.

New York's Jasson Domínguez hit a three-run homer -- his first since July 23 -- in the seventh.

Schlittler (2-2), who carried a perfect game into the seventh inning last Wednesday against Tampa Bay, allowed four hits and three walks with eight strikeouts in six innings. He has thrown 14 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings, dating to Aug. 13.

The Nationals scored five runs with two outs in the ninth. Robert Hassell III drew a bases-loaded walk and Jacob Young hit a grand slam.

Lord gave up seven runs, six earned, in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out five and walked two.

KEY MOMENT

Schlittler escaped a two-on, one-out jam in the fourth when Riley Adams popped out and Rice threw out Josh Bell trying to steal second as CJ Abrams broke for home from third base.

KEY STATS

The Yankees improved to 13-9 since 2023 in games not started by shortstop Anthony Volpe. The 24-year-old, who is hitting .160 with 10 errors since June 15, was replaced for a second straight game by José Caballero.

UP NEXT

Yankees RHP Luis Gil (1-1, 4.26 ERA) pitches Tuesday against Nationals LHP MacKenzie Gore (5-12, 4.11).