Yankees' bullpen blows brilliant start by Carlos Rodón in loss to Padres

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS/AP

Manny Machado hit a two-run double and Xander Bogaerts followed with a two-run single in an eighth-inning comeback against Devin Williams and Luke Weaver, and the San Diego Padres rallied past the New York Yankees 4-3 on a soggy Monday night for their sixth straight win.

Carlos Rodón allowed three hits in 6 2/3 scoreless innings, leaving with a 3-0 lead.

San Diego loaded the bases with two walks and a hit off Williams, who had three hitless outings after being dropped as closer but faltered in his fourth. Weaver (0-1) gave up two-out hits to Machado and Bogaerts as the Yankees lost their third game in a row.

Padres manager Mike Shildt and Fernando Tatis Jr. were ejected during the rally by plate umpire Adrian Johnson. Tatis said something when he struck out swinging, a pitch after a called second strike at the bottom of the zone. Tossed for the 15th time in his managerial career, Shildt threw his lineup card and glasses while arguing.

Ryan Bergert (1-0) earned his first major league win with a hitless seventh and Robert Suarez struck out two in a perfect ninth for his major league-high 14th save.

The game started 28 minutes late because of rain and was interrupted by another 28-minute delay with two outs in the bottom of the fourth.

Trent Grisham matched his 2024 total with his ninth home run, a two-run drive in the third off Padres starter Nick Pivetta, and Anthony Volpe hit a sacrifice fly for the Yankees after missing one game because of a left shoulder injury.

Cleanup hitters were 0 for 17 with six strikeouts against Pivetta this year before Paul Goldschmidt's sixth-inning single.

Aaron Judge walked in the first, extending his on-base streak to 31 games. He went 0 for 3, ending a 14-game hitting streak that matched his career high and dropping his big league-leading batting average to .414.

KEY MOMENT

Weaver had not allowed a run in 13 previous outings this year when he entered.

KEY STAT

Rodón and Max Fried have combined to go 10-3 with a 2.03 ERA while other Yankees starters are 3-6 with a 6.02 ERA.

UP NEXT

Padres RHP Michael King (4-1) starts Tuesday against his former team, and Clarke Schmidt (0-1) goes for New York.

CBS New York Team

The CBS New York Team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you New York web coverage on cbsnews.com.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

