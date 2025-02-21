New York Yankees drop beard ban after 49 years

The New York Yankees are changing their no-beard policy.

Going forward, Yankees players will be allowed to have "well-groomed beards."

It's a beard bombshell by the Bronx Bombers, ending a ban imposed by owner George Steinbrenner 49 years ago.

In a statement released Friday morning, the Hal Steinbrenner announced the change.

"In recent weeks I have spoken to a large number of former and current Yankees — spanning several eras — to elicit their perspectives on our longstanding facial hair and grooming policy, and I appreciate their earnest and varied feedback. These most recent conversations are an extension of ongoing internal dialogue that dates back several years," Hal Steinbrenner said in a statement. "Ultimately the final decision rests with me, and after great consideration, we will be amending our expectations to allow our players and uniformed personnel to have well-groomed beards moving forward. It is the appropriate time to move beyond the familiar comfort of our former policy."

Yankees players were subject to reminders - as recently as Monday - to arrive at the clubhouse clean shaven.

Outfielder Alex Verdugo was previously forced to trim his hair when he was traded to the Yankees for the 2024 season. Johnny Damon also famously trimmed his locks when he was traded to the Yankees.