Red-hot Yankees score 7 in the 8th, cruise to third straight win over Orioles

Jasson Domínguez hit a two-run homer and an RBI single in a seven-run eighth inning and the New York Yankees routed the Baltimore Orioles 11-3 on Sunday for their 13th win 15 games.

Aaron Judge hit his 13th homer in the third off Baltimore rookie Trey Gibson to give the Yankees a 3-1 lead and tie Munetaka Murakami of the Chicago White Sox for the major league lead in home runs.

Ben Rice hit his 12th homer in the first inning and doubled ahead of Judge's two-run shot before leaving with a bruised left hand. Rice was injured fielding a low pickoff toss from Max Fried in the third, and the Yankees said X-rays were negative and the first baseman is day to day.

Playing his fifth game since being recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre, Domínguez opened the sixth with a double to left off Grant Wolfram (1-1) that went past third baseman Weston Wilson and to the warning track.

After advancing on a groundout by Austin Wells, the Orioles pulled their infield in. McMahon hit a grounder to first baseman Coby Mayo, who made a diving stop, but the ball went off his glove as Domínguez snapped a 3-all tie.

Following a base hit by Jazz Chisholm Jr, Domínguez homered into the right field seats off Andrew Kittredge for a 6-3 lead. It was Domínguez's first homer since Aug. 25 against Washington and he capped the big inning with another double.

Goldschmidt added a two-run single, while Trent Grisham and Chisholm added sacrifice flies.

Fried allowed three runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. Fernando Cruz (3-0) followed Fried and earned the win.

The Orioles lost their fourth straight and for the 12th time in 18 games. Gunnar Henderson did not start for the first time this season as Baltimore started nine right-handed hitters against Fried.

Blaze Alexander hit an RBI single in the third. Leody Taveras hit a run-scoring infield single, and Tyler O'Neill scored on a double play grounder by Jeremiah Jackson in the fourth.

Gibson allowed three runs and four hits in 4 2/3 innings. The right-hander became the first starter to make his major league debut for the Orioles at Yankee Stadium since the team moved from St. Louis following the 1953 season.

Up next

Baltimore RHP Shane Baz (1-2, 4.50 ERA) opposes New York RHP Cam Schlittler (4-1, 1.51) in the finale of the four-game series on Monday.