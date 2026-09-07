Aaron Judge activated, likely to play for Yankees against visiting Rockies on Tuesday

Aaron Judge was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Monday night by the New York Yankees.

The three-time MVP hasn't played since May 31 because of a broken right rib. New York was off Monday and is scheduled to open a three-game series at home Tuesday night against the Colorado Rockies.

Judge traveled with the Yankees on their recent trip to the West Coast. He took batting practice on the field multiple times last weekend in San Diego and ran the bases as he worked toward his return.

The slugger will rejoin New York's active roster without going on a minor league rehab assignment first. Throughout his absence, Judge said he wouldn't need a stint in the minors to get ready.

With 19 games remaining in the regular season, the Yankees (81-62) are four games behind first-place Tampa Bay in the AL East. They hold a two-game edge over rival Boston (80-65) for the top American League wild card.

New York was 36-23 after Judge last played on May 31 and went 45-39 in the 84 games he has missed since.

But the offense has certainly been affected. The Yankees batted .243 with 86 homers in 59 games through May 31 but hit only .227 with 107 homers in 84 games while Judge was out.

Their batting average during that stretch ranked 29th among the 30 major league teams, ahead of only Seattle (.225).