Watch CBS News
Sports

Yankees' Aaron Judge is out indefinitely due to rib injury, team says

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS/AP

Add CBS News on Google

Aaron Judge will be out of action for several weeks due to a rib injury, the Yankees announced on Thursday night.

The three-time AL MVP, who has missed the last three games, underwent a CT scan in the morning and had an MRI earlier in the week when he met with a specialist. The injury was first revealed when Judge underwent testing on the team's off day on Monday.

"Outfielder Aaron Judge has been diagnosed with a stress fracture of the first rib on his right side. This will require a period of rest and limited activity. He will be reimaged in approximately four to six weeks to determine level of healing and appropriate next steps," the Yankees said in a statement. "Judge is expected to return at some point this season."

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park on September 12, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.
The Yankees' Aaron Judge reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park on Sept. 12, 2025 in Boston. Brian Fluharty / Getty Images

Judge was diagnosed with a stress fracture in one of his right ribs in March 2020. The injury occurred when he dove for a ball in September 2019, but Judge did not miss any time because of the 2020 season being delayed by the pandemic.

The 34-year-old slugger is hitting .248 with 17 homers and 38 RBIs. He has one homer in his last 18 games since May 10 and ended an 11-game homer and RBI drought with a game-ending, two-run drive on May 24 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Judge entered the game against Tampa Bay in a 1-for-24 slump that dropped his batting average to .246. He was hitless in 15 at-bats before singling in the first inning.

Judge won the batting title last season when he hit a career-high .331, with 53 homers and 114 RBIs in 152 games. He missed 10 games from July 26-Aug. 4 with a flexor strain in his right elbow that he sustained on a throw to home July 22 in Toronto. He underwent a plasma-rich injection and did not require offseason surgery.

When Judge was hurt last season, Giancarlo Stanton played 17 games in the outfield. Stanton has been out since April 24 with a strained right calf and started taking live at-bats on the field Wednesday, though he was ruled out for New York's upcoming road trip.

In:

© 2026 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue