Yankees' Aaron Judge is out indefinitely due to rib injury, team says

Aaron Judge will be out of action for several weeks due to a rib injury, the Yankees announced on Thursday night.

The three-time AL MVP, who has missed the last three games, underwent a CT scan in the morning and had an MRI earlier in the week when he met with a specialist. The injury was first revealed when Judge underwent testing on the team's off day on Monday.

"Outfielder Aaron Judge has been diagnosed with a stress fracture of the first rib on his right side. This will require a period of rest and limited activity. He will be reimaged in approximately four to six weeks to determine level of healing and appropriate next steps," the Yankees said in a statement. "Judge is expected to return at some point this season."

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The Yankees' Aaron Judge reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park on Sept. 12, 2025 in Boston. Brian Fluharty / Getty Images

Judge was diagnosed with a stress fracture in one of his right ribs in March 2020. The injury occurred when he dove for a ball in September 2019, but Judge did not miss any time because of the 2020 season being delayed by the pandemic.

The 34-year-old slugger is hitting .248 with 17 homers and 38 RBIs. He has one homer in his last 18 games since May 10 and ended an 11-game homer and RBI drought with a game-ending, two-run drive on May 24 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Judge entered the game against Tampa Bay in a 1-for-24 slump that dropped his batting average to .246. He was hitless in 15 at-bats before singling in the first inning.

Judge won the batting title last season when he hit a career-high .331, with 53 homers and 114 RBIs in 152 games. He missed 10 games from July 26-Aug. 4 with a flexor strain in his right elbow that he sustained on a throw to home July 22 in Toronto. He underwent a plasma-rich injection and did not require offseason surgery.

When Judge was hurt last season, Giancarlo Stanton played 17 games in the outfield. Stanton has been out since April 24 with a strained right calf and started taking live at-bats on the field Wednesday, though he was ruled out for New York's upcoming road trip.