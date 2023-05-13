First Alert Forecast: Warm start to the weekend, rain possible Saturday afternoon
Saturday won't be quite as summery as Friday, but it'll still be warm to kick off the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s, along with varying sky conditions.
Expect brighter skies to the north and cloudy skies to the south. There's also a chance of showers, mainly to the south, through the afternoon.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and cooler with lows falling into the 50s (40s north and west of the city).
As for Mother's Day, it'll be very nice. Mostly to partly sunny with seasonable temps in the low 70s.
Have a great weekend!
