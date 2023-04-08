Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: A beautiful stretch begins, cloudier south of NYC

By Matthew DeLucia

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/8 Saturday morning update
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/8 Saturday morning update 05:52

Get ready for the nicest stretch of weather we've had in quite some time! The forecast involves plenty of sunshine and gradually warming temps as we head through the next seven days.

Saturday will be the coolest with highs topping out in the low 50s this afternoon. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with more clouds the farther south you go.

It's then another chilly night with overnight lows in the 30s for most (some 20s to the north and west). Freeze warnings have been issued where the growing season has already started in central and southern New Jersey. 

Easter will be seasonably cool with highs in the upper 50s and plenty of sunshine. And things only go up from there!

We'll be back into the 60s on Monday, then 70s and even 80s through next week. As of now, our next chance for rain is not until the second part of next weekend at the earliest.

Enjoy the beautiful stretch!

First published on April 8, 2023 / 10:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

