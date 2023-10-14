First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/14 Saturday morning forecast

It was a beautiful end to the work week. Unfortunately, the weekend doesn't look so nice.

CBS New York

We are on track to have our sixth consecutive weekend that features rain.

CBS New York

For tonight, clouds will increase in advance of our next storm system. Lows will range from the mid 40s to low 50s.

CBS New York

Rain moves in throughout the late morning hours of Saturday, increasing in coverage and intensity by the afternoon into the evening, and then gradually decreases in coverage and intensity from late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

CBS New York

Forecast rainfall totals will generally average around .5 to 1 inch. A few spots may see higher totals, though. Highs will not get out of the 50s with winds increasing by Saturday night.

CBS New York

Early morning showers on Sunday will translate to clearing skies by the afternoon. Winds will increase even further, gusting from 25-35 mph at times. Expect highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.