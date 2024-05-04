Rain showers moving toward New York City area

Saturday weather forecast in NYC

It's not the best-looking weekend, although Sunday will be noticeably wetter than Saturday.

After some morning bright spots, clouds will continue to thicken the rest of today. Temps will top out in the low to mid 60s. For many, much of the day will be dry, but the risk for showers comes up a bit late in the day, mainly west of New York City.

Showers become more likely for the entire area tonight. Lows will be around 50 degrees in NYC and in the 40s in the suburbs.

Sunday weather forecast

Sunday will be the cooler and wetter part of the weekend with periods of showers moving through. It won't be raining like crazy; we're not expecting any flooding or severe weather. It'll just be a damp, raw Cinco de Mayo.

It won't be raining the entire time, but it's one of those days where it might as well be. Highs will only be in the 50s.

Next week's forecast

Monday, after a mainly morning chance of showers, skies will brighten a little into the afternoon. Temperatures will be 15 to 20 degrees warmer, back into the 70s.

Tuesday may be our best bet at staying completely dry before things turn unsettled again by the end of the week.

