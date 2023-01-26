Watch CBS News
New York Travel and Adventure Show brings top travel experts to Jacob Javits Center

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New York Travel & Adventure Show this weekend at Javits Center
New York Travel & Adventure Show this weekend at Javits Center 05:44

NEW YORK -- Next Tuesday is "Plan Your Vacation Day," so if you're ready to pack your bags, it's time to start dreaming this weekend.

The Javits Center will be the place to find inspiration. The New York Travel and Adventure Show is bringing together top travel experts who can share travel tips and trends for spring break and later this year.

Pauline Frommer, co-president of Frommer Media, joined CBS2 to discuss the show and share some tips.

Watch the video above for Frommer's vacation-planning strategies and more advice.

