New York State Young Republicans organization disbanded amid fallout over racist group chat report

A vote Friday disbanded the New York State Young Republicans organization.

The action comes after a bombshell report revealed hundreds of racist, bigoted and antisemitic remarks in a group chat, including messages that praised Adolf Hitler and joked about slavery.

The shocking texts between adult Young Republican leaders in New York, Vermont, Kansas and Arizona were leaked to and published by Politico – 251 examples in seven months of exchanges.

"They referred to Black people as monkeys or the 'watermelon people.' They called rape 'epic.' They talked about the love of Hitler," said Jason Beeferman, New York state politics reporter for Politico.

Several chat participants have lost their jobs and issued apologies.

Organization doesn't represent party's principles, Republican leaders say

Sixty-two New York Republican County leaders have now unanimously voted to suspend the New York State Young Republicans.

Nassau County Republican Chairman Joseph Cairo issued a categorical condemnation of the group chat.

"Disgraceful, disgusting," he said. "They should be totally excluded from the Republican party because they do not represent what the principles or beliefs of our Republican Party are."

Immediately, the organization's social media profiles and public posts were wiped.

Nassau Executive Bruce Blakeman, a Republican, said Friday, "The so-called Young Republicans who espouse values contrary to our party's principles and my values are not welcome in my campaign."

In voting to suspend the New York State Young Republicans, the Nassau County leader said it's their hope that the organization can reconstitute at a later date with different leadership.

Democrats call for consequences

Nassau County Democrats, however, gathered to question why it took days for local Republican elected officials to condemn the state Young Republicans who previously supported them.

"There is zero excuse for lack of moral clarity," said Dave Karpen, Democratic candidate for North Hempstead town supervisor.

Condemnation is also growing from Gov. Kathy Hochul and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

"Kick them out of the party," she said Wednesday.

"They include gas chamber jokes. How sick," Schumer said.

Vice President JD Vance made light of it all in a post on X, calling it "a college group chat."

"JD Vance thinks it's a joke, and he blames Democrats for the violence in our communities. It starts at the top," said Seth Koslow, Democratic candidate for Nassau County Executive.

"I have a lot of friends that are Republicans. This is not how they act. This is not how they speak," Nassau Young Democrats Candidate John Byrnes said.