Gov. Kathy Hochul says violent crime is down across New York state so far this year

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul says the state is making significant progress in reducing gun violence.

During a news conference Friday, Hochul said violent crime is down this year across the state, but she says the hard work of making our communities safer is far from over.

"So we're gonna double down. This is what we do when you know, when you're doing something right. We're gonna continue the strong relationships we have between the community, the organizations, the violence disruptors, our police programs like SNUG and Project RISE, the ... peacemakers. We're gonna continue to use technologies at our crime analysis center because all of us have a responsibility to keep the public safe," she said.

New data from the state Division of Criminal Justice Services shows that across New York, shooting incidents involving injuries have dropped 28% so far this year compared to last year.