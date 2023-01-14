Watch CBS News
Caught on camera: Narcan administered to New York state trooper after opioid exposure

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- New video shows a close call for a New York state trooper.

It happened Thursday afternoon on the Wantagh State Parkway in Hempstead.  

Body camera video shows troopers saving the life of a driver believed to be having an opioid overdose.

Moments later, one of those troopers began having symptoms from exposure.

You can see the trooper being administered Narcan.

That trooper and the driver are both OK.

The driver is facing drug charges.

First published on January 13, 2023 / 11:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

