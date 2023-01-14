Caught on camera: Narcan administered to New York state trooper after opioid exposure

New York state trooper administered Narcan after opioid exposure

New York state trooper administered Narcan after opioid exposure

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- New video shows a close call for a New York state trooper.

It happened Thursday afternoon on the Wantagh State Parkway in Hempstead.

Body camera video shows troopers saving the life of a driver believed to be having an opioid overdose.

Moments later, one of those troopers began having symptoms from exposure.

You can see the trooper being administered Narcan.

That trooper and the driver are both OK.

The driver is facing drug charges.