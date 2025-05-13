Some local New York state elections are moving to even years. Here's why lawmakers are divided on the change.

Why lawmakers are split on New York state moving some local elections to even years

Many local elections in New York state are going to be moving to even years to line up with national elections.

It's a controversial move that was just approved by a state appeals court.

Republicans argue local issues will be "muddled" with state, federal issues

Long Island Republican leaders came out in force Tuesday to call it a self-serving political act by state Democrats.

"This is simply outrageous," Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said. "They're trying to take the local issues and put them down the ballot."

"Imagine going in and having 50 people's names on a ballot or more, or 60, and you've got to figure out who's who? Not the way government was meant to work," Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said.

"We deserve to be able to get our issue out there without the message muddled with state and federal issues," Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino said.

Romaine pointed out county legislators will have to run both this year and next year.

Democrats, advocates say change will help fight voter fatigue

Democrats who voted for the change say the switch will lead to better turnouts and save money.

"We are consolidating elections. Elections are very expensive," New York State Assemblymember Michaelle Solages said. "Less Democrats go out in odd years, and so I guess it benefits [Republicans] to have lower voter turnout, but this is just a common avenue of voter suppression by the Republican party."

Consolidating even more elections would save more money, says the good government group Citizens Union, pointing out it's been done in blue, red and purple states.

"This is indeed a bipartisan reform, when you look at it from the voters' perspective, because voters are tired of being asked to go to the polls twice every year. There is a real voter fatigue," said Ben Weinberg, with Citizens Union.

Long Island residents are split on the change.

"It's better off on its own. It'll get more attention," one person said.

"It'll probably get more people to vote," another person said.

"If it's saving money, it's a good thing," another man said.

For now, the even year elections are the law of the land in New York state, pending an appeal by Nassau and Suffolk counties, who are calling it a blatant political act and unconstitutional.

New York City is exempt from the change.