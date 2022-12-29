Watch CBS News
New law in New York will reimburse costs associated with kidney, liver donations

By CBS New York Team

New law will reimburse New Yorkers for some organ donation costs
NEW YORK -- There's a new effort to encourage more people in New York to donate their organs.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a law to support donors.

The New York State Living Donors Support Act will reimburse people for the costs associated with kidney and liver donations.

It's the first state program in the country to reimburse donors for those costs.

It's meant to eliminate barriers associated with organ donation.

There are currently more than 8,500 people on the state's transplant wait list.

