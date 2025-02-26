22 Long Island students head to first ever New York State Girls Wrestling Championships

Nearly two dozen students from Long Island are heading to the first ever sanctioned New York State Girls Wrestling Championships.

It comes as girls wrestling is exploding in popularity. Officials say it's the fastest growing sport for girls across the country.

The National Federation of State High School Associations says the number of high school girls participating in wrestling increased to more than 50,000 in 2024. On Long Island, Suffolk has the most female wrestlers and still saw a 16% increase last year, while Nassau saw a 53% increase.

"This is truly the sport that is for everybody"

The girls from Nassau and Suffolk counties hit the road Wednesday to head up to Albany to compete in the competition, bringing with them not just their gear, but their energy. They want to win.

Eighth grader Taylor Brock, of Bellmore, is already on varsity wrestling with an impressive record. She won the Nassau County Girls Wrestling Championships and was pulled up this year to attend the state championships.

"Girl power, girl power all the way. Girls can do anything boys can," Taylor said.

"I want my accomplishment make others want to do this, too," said Haley Gonzales, an 11th grader from Hicksville.

Two of the team members are twins from Long Beach. Their dad says he couldn't be more proud.

"They have such a unique opportunity, being at the forefront women's wrestling," dad Brian Eidens said.

Jessica Marzano, a 10th grader, just joined the Bethpage team three months ago.

"It's really important that girls have that opportunity," she said.

Her coach says coaching girls is just like coaching the boys.

"It's the same advice. It's the same intensity," assistant wrestling coach Ryan Pingitore said. "This is truly the sport that is for everybody."

The championship takes place on Thursday, and win or lose, these girls know they will be returning to Long Island as trailblazers.