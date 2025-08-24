Watch CBS News
Red Bulls manage just 4 shots on goal in shutout loss to red-hot Charlotte

/ CBS/AP

Kerwin Vargas scored a goal in the 30th minute, Kristijan Kahlina had his fourth consecutive shutout, and Charlotte FC beat the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Sunday night to extend the longest win streak in MLS this season.

Charlotte (15-11-2) has won seven games in a row and is unbeaten in eight straight.

Kahlina had four saves and has not conceded a goal since Emmanuel Latte Lath scored for Atlanta in the 86th minute of Charlotte's 3-2 win on July 19.

Vargas slipped a shot inside the near post and under the crossbar to open the scoring. Idan Toklomati ran onto a misplayed ball by Mohammed Sofo in the attacking half and, at the edge of the penalty area, tapped a pass to Vargas who scored from a few yards right of the penalty spot.

Carlos Miguel Coronel had a save for New York (11-10-6).

Charlotte is is 11-2-1 at Bank of America Stadium this season.

The Red Bulls beat Charlotte 4-2 at home on May 28

