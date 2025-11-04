Rangers fall to 0-5-1 at MSG with shutout loss to Hurricanes
Pyotr Kochetkov made 25 saves in his season debut, Nikolaj Ehlers, Sean Walker and Seth Jarvis scored and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 3-0 on Tuesday night.
Ehlers, who signed with Carolina last summer after 10 seasons with Winnipeg, scored his first goal with the Hurricanes with 6:30 left in the opening period. Walker made it 2-0 with 3:53 to go in the second on a long shot from the right point that eluded goalie Igor Shesterkin.
Seth Jarvis added an empty-netter for his team-leading eighth goal. MIke Reilly had two assists.
Kochetkov missed the start of the season because of a lower-body injury. He won 27 games for Carolina last season. The 26-year-old Russian made a point-blank stop on Rangers captain J.T. Miller just over two minutes into the middle period during a power play. The shutout was the 11th of his career.
The Rangers had a three-game winning streak snapped. They are winless at home with just six goals in six games.
New York is 0-5-1 at Madison Square Garden and 6-1-1 on the road. Five of the goals came in a 6-5 overtime loss to San Jose on Oct. 23. The Rangers have been blanked four times at home.
The Hurricanes improved to 8-4-0. Carolina won for the third time in seven games after a 5-0-0 start.
Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal played his 909th game with Carolina, tying brother Eric's mark for the most games played in Hurricanes history.
Up next
Hurricanes: Host Minnesota on Thursday night.
Rangers: At Detroit on Friday night.