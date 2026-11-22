Jackson Blake put Carolina ahead to stay midway through the second period and Brandon Bussi made 25 saves and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the New York Rangers 5-2 on Sunday.

Blake snapped a 1-1 tie on the backhand at 13:13, followed in quick succession by goals from defensemen Alexander Nikishin and Sean Walker as the first-place Hurricanes won for the sixth time in seven games.

Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller scored for the Rangers, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Eric Robinson also scored for the defending champion Hurricanes, who are an Eastern Conference-best 18-3-3.

Robinson opened the scoring with a short-handed goal at the 13-minute mark of the first, beating Rangers netminder Dylan Garand for his third goal.

Zibanejad tied it on the power play at 14:12 of the opening period with his sixth goal. The 33-year-old Zibanejad is sixth in Rangers history with 687 points, four points behind Mark Messier for fifth place.

Blake put the visitors ahead finishing off a passing play with linemates Taylor Hall and Logan Stankoven for his seventh goal.

Nikishin made it 3-1 at 17:46. Walker, playing his 500th game, extended the lead to 4-1 at 18:27.

Miller made it 4-2 on the power play at 15:13 of the third before Jordan Martinook scored into an empty net.

The Rangers hadn't played since Monday's 3-1 home win over Montreal. New York lost for only the third time in 12 games at Madison Square Garden.

Bussi, who won 31 games last season and three in the Cup Final after he was claimed off waivers, improved to 5-2-2.

Garand made 36 saves in the loss.

Rangers newcomer Max Sasson -- acquired Friday from Vancouver -- skated on a line with Glenn Gawdin and Matt Rempe.

Rangers forward Pavel Dorofeyev missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury.

Up next

Hurricanes: at Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

Rangers: at Buffalo on Wednesday.