New York Rangers award scholarship to fan who survived Sandy Hook shooting
NEW YORK -- The New York Rangers awarded a special scholarship Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.
The Rangers have a tradition of marking the end of the regular season by gifting game-worn jerseys to a handful of lucky fans.
One fan in particular stood out - Isaiah Marquez Greene, who is a Rangers fan, hockey player and survivor of the Sandy Hook tragedy.
He was eight years old that day. His 6-year-old sister, Ana Grace, was one of the victims.
He's now going to UConn, and last night the Garden of Dreams Foundation awarded him a scholarship to law school.
He also got a jersey from his favorite player, Jacob Trouba.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.