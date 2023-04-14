New York Rangers award scholarship to fan who survived Sandy Hook shooting

NEW YORK -- The New York Rangers awarded a special scholarship Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.

The Rangers have a tradition of marking the end of the regular season by gifting game-worn jerseys to a handful of lucky fans.

Isaiah: You’re our inspiration.



We can’t wait to see you right back here after Troubs watches you graduate law school. pic.twitter.com/GUU8FhQHFM — x - New York Rangers (@NYRangers) April 14, 2023

One fan in particular stood out - Isaiah Marquez Greene, who is a Rangers fan, hockey player and survivor of the Sandy Hook tragedy.

He was eight years old that day. His 6-year-old sister, Ana Grace, was one of the victims.

He's now going to UConn, and last night the Garden of Dreams Foundation awarded him a scholarship to law school.

He also got a jersey from his favorite player, Jacob Trouba.