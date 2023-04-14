Watch CBS News
New York Rangers award scholarship to fan who survived Sandy Hook shooting

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The New York Rangers awarded a special scholarship Thursday night at Madison Square Garden. 

The Rangers have a tradition of marking the end of the regular season by gifting game-worn jerseys to a handful of lucky fans. 

One fan in particular stood out - Isaiah Marquez Greene, who is a Rangers fan, hockey player and survivor of the Sandy Hook tragedy

He was eight years old that day. His 6-year-old sister, Ana Grace, was one of the victims.

He's now going to UConn, and last night the Garden of Dreams Foundation awarded him a scholarship to law school. 

He also got a jersey from his favorite player, Jacob Trouba. 

First published on April 14, 2023 / 12:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

