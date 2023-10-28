Early voting for Nov. 7 general election begins in New York & New Jersey

Early voting underway in New York & New Jersey

NEW YORK -- Early voting for the Nov. 7 general election began Saturday in New Jersey and New York.

On the ballot are many local races, including in the New York City Council. In New Jersey, there are Senate and General Assembly seats.

Early voting lasts through Nov. 5. Polling hours may vary, and early voting sites may differ from Election Day voting sites.

Saturday was also the last day to register to vote in time for the general election.