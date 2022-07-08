Watch CBS News
New York's mobile sports betting brings in $302M in tax revenue in first six months

New York state mobile sports wagering earns $302M in tax revenue
NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul says New York's mobile sports betting continues to bring in record amounts of money.

Since betting started in January, New York has collected $302 million in tax revenue -- more than any other state.

All the money goes to education, grants for youth sports programming and prevention treatment, and recovery services for problem gambling.

Bally Bet, New York's ninth and final mobile wagering operator, started taking bets Thursday.

