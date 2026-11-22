Tarik Skubal, the two-time Cy Young Award winner who was the top free agent on this offseason's market, has a agreed to record $450 million, nine-year contract with the New York Mets, a person familiar the negotiations told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

Skubal's deal, averaging $50 million annually, is the largest for a pitcher, topping Yoshinobu Yamamoto's $325 million, 12-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers that started in 2024. The previous high for a pitcher's average salary was $37 million for Jacob deGrom in a $185 million, five-year contract with Texas that began in 2023.

Skubal's agreement includes a full no-trade clause and a $45 million signing bonus that is shielded from the management lockout that threatens the 2027 season, the person said.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal throws during the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds on Sept. 14, 2026, in Cincinnati. AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

A two-time All-Star left-hander who turned 30 on Nov. 20, Skubal is 43-17 with a 2.42 ERA in 88 starts over the last four seasons, striking out 655 and walking 95 in 546 innings.

Skubal had a $32 million salary this year after winning a record amount in salary arbitration.

He was 12-7 with a 2.72 ERA in 26 starts this year for Detroit and the Los Angeles Dodgers, who acquired him on Aug. 2 for three prospects: right-handers River Ryan and Brady Smith, and outfielder Zyhir Hope. Skubal didn't pitch for the Tigers between April 29 and June 13 because of surgery to remove a loose body in his pitching elbow. Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache used a NanoNeedle scope 2.0 to perform the procedure, designed to speed recovery.

Skubal was 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA in a pair of postseason starts for the Dodgers. He beat Atlanta in a Division Series opener and lost Game 1 of the NL League Championship Series against Milwaukee, allowing two runs over five innings in a 2-1 defeat. The Brewers went on to sweep the two-time defending World Series champions.

He averaged 96.8 mph with his four-seam fastball this year, down from 97.6 mph in 2025, when he won his second straight AL Cy Young Award. He threw 38% four-seamers this year, 25.6% changeups, 17.5% sinkers, 13.9% sliders and 5% curveballs.

Skubal is 66-44 with a 3.02 ERA in 160 starts and three relief appearances over seven major league seasons with 1,075 strikeouts over 925 1/3 innings.