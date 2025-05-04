Mets' rookie Blade Tidwell doesn't get out of fourth inning in loss to Cardinals in doubleheader opener

Willson Contreras drove in three runs on three hits, including a homer, and Brendan Donovan had two hits and two RBIs to spark the St. Louis Cardinals to a 6-5 victory over the New York Mets in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Erick Fedde (2-3) pitched into the sixth inning, allowing three runs on six hits and five walks. Ryan Helsley worked the ninth for his fifth save in seven chances.

Blade Tidwell (0-1), a 23-year-old right-hander and the Mets' 15th-ranked prospect, lost his major league debut. He gave up six runs on nine hits in 3 2/3 innings, becoming the first Mets starter this year to give up more than four runs. That ended a 33-game streak to begin the season of starters allowing four runs or fewer, which was the longest in the National League in the modern era.

Nolan Arenado and Victor Scott II each had two hits with a walk.

Pete Alonso hit two doubles and Luisangel Acuña, who made his first major league start at third base, added three singles for the Mets.

A one-out, two-run single by Francisco Lindor with the bases loaded in the eighth got the Mets within 6-5. Reliever JoJo Romero entered and walked a batter before striking out Alonso looking and getting Brandon Nimmo to fly out.

St. Louis chased Tidwell with two outs in the fourth after 82 pitches. Donovan and Contreras each had two-run singles for a 6-2 lead.

KEY MOMENT

St. Louis second baseman Nolan Gorman ran and made a sliding catch of popup behind first base in the second inning. Contreras avoided a collision but stepped on Gorman's glove hand. Gorman sustained a cut on his left index finger.

KEY STAT

New York had won its last nine games against St. Louis.

UP NEXT

Mets RHP Tyler Megill (3-2, 1.74) was to face Andre Pallante (2-2, 4.13) in the nightcap.