Mets part ways another veteran, send Jeff McNeil and cash to A's for minor league pitcher

The retooling Mets jettisoned another core player Monday, trading second baseman Jeff McNeil to the Athletics for minor league right-hander Yordan Rodriguez in a deal that left pitcher David Peterson as New York's longest-tenured player.

New York will send up to $7.75 million to the A's to offset some of the $17.75 million remaining on McNeil's $50 million, four-year contract.

McNeil follows Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo and Edwin Díaz in leaving the underperforming Mets, who failed to reach the playoffs this year despite the second-highest payroll in the majors behind the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

McNeil, a former NL batting champion, had a down year

McNeil, who turns 34 in April, was selected by New York in the 12th round of the 2013 amateur draft from Long Beach State and had spent his entire professional career with the organization. He made his Mets debut in 2018 and won the big league batting title with a .326 average in 2022, when he was picked for his second NL All-Star team.

He hit .243 with 12 homers and 54 RBIs in 122 games this year, when he made his season debut on April 25 after recovering from a strained right oblique.

McNeil has a $15.75 million salary next year as part of a deal that includes a $15.75 million team option for 2027 with a $2 million buyout. The Mets will send the A's $5.75 million with another $2 million payment conditionally included if McNeil's option is declined.

What to know about Yordan Rodriguez

Rodriguez, who turns 18 on Jan. 29, signed with the A's for a $400,000 bonus in January and went 2-0 with a 2.93 ERA in one start and seven relief appearances for the Dominican Summer League A's. He struck out 20 and walked eight in 15 1/3 innings.

Peterson made his Mets debut in 2020. If he is traded, New York's longest-tenured player would be shortstop Francisco Lindor, acquired before the 2021 season.

New York has added closer Devin Williams, infielder Jorge Polanco, Gold Glove second baseman Marcus Semien and reliever Luke Weaver this offseason.

To open a roster spot for McNeil, the A's designated left-hander Ken Waldichuk for assignment.