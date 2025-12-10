Baltimore Orioles agree to $155 million, 5-year deal with slugger Pete Alonso, sources say

The Baltimore Orioles agreed to a $155 million, five-year deal with slugger Pete Alonso, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical.

The MLB also reported the news, citing a source.

It's a major move for a Baltimore team that vowed to be aggressive following a last-place finish. Alonso hit .272 with 38 home runs and 126 RBIs this year for the New York Mets, posting an .871 OPS that was his highest since he hit 53 home runs as a rookie in 2019.

Alonso, who turned 31 on Sunday, hit 264 homers over seven seasons with the Mets. He's earned All-Star honors five times, including each of the past four years.

Nicknamed the Polar Bear, Alonso became a Citi Field fan favorite as a homegrown member of the Mets. He was NL Rookie of the Year in 2019, when he hit .260 with a major league-high 53 homers — a rookie record — and 120 RBIs. He had a career-high 131 RBIs in 2022.

Alonso batted a career-low .217 in 2023 while hitting 46 homers and driving in 118 runs, and hit .240 with 34 homers and 88 RBIs in 2024.

After a slow free agent market last winter, Alonso signed a $54 million, two-year contract to stay with the Mets, but he opted out of the final year of the deal.

Alonso met with teams at the winter meetings in Orlando, Florida.

"Pete lives in Tampa; it's rather warm there," his agent, Scott Boras, said Tuesday. "So the polar vortex of last year has kind of thawed. So the prior market — that prior bear market is exhausted."