New York State Senate considering laws to make limousines safer
NEW YORK -- The New York State Senate is considering laws to make limousines safer.
It comes after a limo crash in upstate New York left 20 people dead in 2018.
Proposals include creating a safety rating system to line up with federal guidelines.
Lawmakers also want stretch limos retired after 350,000 miles or 10 years.
Another bill would equip limos with emergency tools, such as window break equipment and fire extinguishers.
They also want rollover protection devices to be required.
