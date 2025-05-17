New York Liberty beat Las Vegas Aces 92-78 in WNBA opener after raising championship banner

Breanna Stewart scored 25 points and Natasha Cloud added 22 to help the New York Liberty beat the Las Vegas Aces 92-78 on Saturday in the 2025 WNBA season opener, right after the team unveiled its championship banner.

New York had a 15-minute ceremony before the game where the players received their WNBA championship rings and the banner was raised to the Barclays Center rafters in front of the sellout crowd of 17,344 in Brooklyn.

It continued an exciting time for New York City basketball fans after the Knicks advanced to the NBA Eastern Conference finals by eliminating the Boston Celtics on Friday at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks will host the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the series on Wednesday.

Liberty defeat Aces in WNBA season opener

The Liberty used the momentum and energy from that ceremony to beat the rival Aces, whom they eliminated in the WNBA playoff semifinals last season.

New York built a 14-point halftime lead before Las Vegas chipped away to get within 66-64 early in the fourth quarter. Cloud, who came to the Liberty in an offseason trade, then had consecutive three-point plays to start an 8-0 run that made it 74-64 with 5:47 left.

Las Vegas could only get within six the rest of the way.

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) goes up for a shot during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces, Saturday, May 17, 2025, in New York. Heather Khalifa / AP

A'ja Wilson led Las Vegas with 31 points and 16 rebounds. Jackie Young added 16 points for the Aces, who were missing reserve Crystal Bradford. Bradford was serving a one-game suspension for an incident from 2021. This was her first time on a regular-season roster since then.

Jewell Loyd, who came to the Aces in the offseason via a trade, struggled in her first game with Las Vegas. She missed her first four shots before scoring her first points on an elbow jumper midway through the second quarter. She finished with five points.

2024 WNBA championship banner raised

The first championship banner in Liberty history slowly rose from the ground to its permanent home in the rafters of Barclays Center before Saturday's game.

The final piece of last year's title run was celebrated before the team tipped off its season against the Aces. The green banner found its place high above the court with the players looking on in amazement.

The 2024 New York Liberty WNBA Championship banner is raised during a pre-game ceremony prior to the start of the game against Las Vegas Aces at Barclays Center on May 17, 2025 in New York City. Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

"I think it creates a standard for anyone that comes into Barclays," Stewart said after the game. "Whether it's us playing or the Nets. Championship mindset and mentality amongst this franchise. It's a special thing. Been looking forward to having this moment and celebrating with the fans."

Minutes before members of the team were given their championship rings. Stewart walked up to receive her ring with 3-year-old daughter Ruby holding her hand and 1-year-old son Theo in her arms. This was the third title for Stewart, who won two with Seattle, but the first her kids were around for.

"Each one is special. Rings for me personally are not meant to be worn," Stewart said. "They will create a nice collection later."

Sabrina Ionescu, who was the No. 1 draft pick in 2020 was the last player to be introduced and received a long ovation from the sold out crowd.

"We're so thankful, thank you guys for being part of this championship journey for us," Ionescu said to the crowd. "We got to run it back. We need the energy the love and support."

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu shows off her 2024 WNBA championship ring before the start of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces, Saturday, May 17, 2025, in New York. Heather Khalifa / AP

New York was the last of the original franchises still playing to win a championship. The Liberty did it in dramatic fashion, beating the Minnesota Lynx in overtime of a decisive Game 5 last year.

Liberty co-owner Clara Wu Tsai said during the ceremony that the Liberty "represents the best of New York City. Creativity, grit, hustle and resilience."

She then went on to say that this was "our first championship, but will not be our last."

The Aces stayed inside their locker room during the ceremony. Coach Becky Hammon, who played for the Liberty in her early years in the league, said at practice Friday she had mixed emotions.

"I have a lot of respect for this organization," she said. "A lot of respect for Joe (Tsai) and Clara. I thought last year they were the best team and the best team gets rings."

Chelsea Gray. who has been a part of three championship teams, has been in this spot before while playing for Los Angeles. The Sparks opened the 2018 season in Minnesota after losing to the Lynx in a decisive Game 5 of the WNBA Finals the year before.

She hit a buzzer-beater to win the opener and spoil the night for Minnesota that year. The Aces didn't have enough to ruin New York's special day on Saturday.