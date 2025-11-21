New map shows where lead water lines still need to be replaced in New York

A new digital map shows just how many lead water service lines need to be replaced in New York.

The creator of the map says he hopes it will spur state and federal lawmakers to take action to financially support the projects.

"This is an upstate/downstate problem. It's a big city, small city, county, town and village problem," said Joshua Klainberg of the New York League of Conservation Voters Education Fund, which created the map.

The new map shows a red dot everywhere a lead pipe has been confirmed, or could be possible. The map estimates there could be around 1 million that need to be replaced in the state.

Klainberg said that the project to replace all of the current lead pipes with copper ones will cost billions of dollars.

There is no safe level of lead exposure, and it can lead to health and development risks in children and adults, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention.

Klainberg said many property owners did not choose the pipes and will need help paying for the replacements.

"Every water system should be offering every homeowner a replacement at no direct cost, and this should be something made of copper piping, and something that should really be done in a centralized and comprehensive manner," said Klainberg.

Under the Biden Administration, the United States Environmental Protection Agency mandated that all lead service lines be removed by 2037.

"We're booked until 2038, I know, as of now," said Guillermo Hernandez of Creamer Contractors.

To view the lead service lines in New York State, click here. To view the lead service lines map for New York City, click here.