Knicks blast Wizards for 7th straight win, lose Josh Hart to injury

Karl-Anthony Towns had 19 points and 15 rebounds, and the New York Knicks rolled to their seventh straight victory, 132-101 over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

Mikal Bridges scored 23 points and Jalen Brunson added 21 for New York, although the Knicks did lose Josh Hart to an apparent injury in the third quarter. Hart, who dealt with ankle trouble earlier this season, walked gingerly to the tunnel immediately after leaving the game and did not play again.

Will Riley scored 17 points and Bub Carrington added 14 for the Wizards. Washington has won three of its last five, but the two defeats were by 31 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday and by the same margin to the Knicks four days later.

New York has won 11 consecutive games against the Wizards.

The Knicks went 2-9 from Dec. 31 to Jan. 19, but they've rebounded impressively from that slump. During this seven-game run, they have wins by 54, 27, 30 and 31. They led by 41 on Tuesday.

New York was able to rest players ahead of Wednesday night's showdown with Denver, which also played Tuesday at Detroit. Only Brunson reached the 30-minute mark in this game for either team.

The Knicks led by as many as 18 points in the first quarter and were up 72-45 at halftime.

OG Anunoby scored 19 points for New York. Hart had four points, seven rebounds and seven assists before exiting.

New York went 17 of 37 from 3-point range.

Knicks: Host Denver on Wednesday night.

Wizards: At Detroit on Thursday night.