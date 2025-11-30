Karl-Anthony Towns leads 6 in double figures, Knicks pull away from Raptors for 4th straight win

Josh Hart had 20 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, Karl-Anthony Towns added 22 points and eight rebounds and the New York Knicks beat the Toronto Raptors 116-94 on Sunday for their fourth straight victory.

Jalen Brunson had 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds, and Mikal Bridges and Miles McBride each scored 14 points. The Knicks improved to 10-1 at home and 13-6 overall. They are perfect since Hart joined the starting lineup last week.

Immanuel Quickley had 19 points and eight assists for Toronto against his former team, and Scottie Barnes added 18 points. The Raptors dropped to 14-7, a night after their nine-game winning streak ended at Charlotte.

The Knicks and Raptors will meet in the NBA Cup Eastern Conference semifinals in Toronto on Dec. 9.

The Knicks nearly blew a 24-point first-half lead to the resilient Raptors, who cut New York's lead to three at 70-67 midway through the third.

But Hart and Bridges keyed a 16-1 run over a 4:20 span to help the Knicks pull away again. Hart had eight points, with two made 3-pointers, and Bridges scored six points on the run and assisted on each of Hart's 3s.

Up next

Raptors: Host Portland on Tuesday night.

Knicks: At Boston on Tuesday night.